Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Daphne, Fairhope, Bay Minette, Foley, Spanish Fort, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Summerdale, Silverhill, Belforest, Malbis, Rosinton, Steelwood, Pine Haven, Montrose, Bridgehead and Clay City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.