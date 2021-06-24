Cancel
Caldwell, ID

Caldwell High School Wrestler Represents on International Stage

By Mateo
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 18 days ago
It's a unique story that has inspired us all to hear at 103.5 KISS FM. A local high school wrestler has gone international and now there's a chance for the community to support her and the team!. Having been born and raised here in the Treasure Valley myself, I believe...

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Gold Forks Hot Springs To Re-Open But Not For Everyone

Idaho is blessed with hot springs and if you're a local you may know some out of the way springs that you can hike into and enjoy without the crowds. Otherwise you may end up at Kirkham which was great until the not so nature conscious masses discovered it and turned it into their own personal city dump ( but that's a story for another time). This article is about one of my favorite hot springs opening re-opening but its not for everyone.
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is Boise’s Heatwave Melting Street Signs?

A popular post on the local Boise Reddit page is getting a lot of locals here in the Treasure Valley talking. As we all survive this heatwave together, one user posted a photo and noted that "signs facing North and South are turning black". I saw the photo and shortly...
Idaho State
103.5 KISSFM

Is Boise Idaho Next To Ban Home Buyers Love letters

Recently a study was released that named Boise the 5th Best City In America for first time home buyers. I don't buy it but let's just say that the study is accurate and that you're out there shopping for you dream home. The minute you find it, you make an offer and to sweeten the deal you write a "homeowner love letter". You love this house so much that you're willing to plead your case and humbly ask that the current home owners pick you. It's worked for me in the past but it may soon be a thing of the past in Idaho.
Idaho State
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho To Slaughter 90% Of The Wolf Population

The Instagram account for the Charity Organization Karmagawa who claims to have donated $6+ million to 65 charities so far and is determined to make this a better world for people/animals posted something pretty powerful. The reason I bring it up is because this post is all about Idaho and the wolf population in our state. Read the post below from their IG verified account:
Posted by
103.5 KISSFM

3 Idaho Summer Weekend Getaways

Do you remember the last time you had a three day weekend and you basically wasted it? Sure you stayed home and relaxed but by the time Saturday evening came around you were kicking yourself because you missed out on an opportunity to explore our amazing state. If you're all about nature and getting out and enjoying the beauty that the Idaho Wilderness has to offer you should never miss another opportunity. The good news is that the 4th of July and Labor day weekends are coming up and you can still plan ahead. These are my next three Idaho weekend getaways as seen in the Mandagies maybe you should make them yours as well.
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Baseball Fans Enjoy An All American 4th Of July In Boise

For many Americans the Fourth of July is the most patriotic holiday that they celebrate all year long. For others is it's a chance to enjoy an extended weekend away from the world in the Idaho mountains. Some will spend the weekend on the lake anywhere from Lucky Peak to McCall and others will travel to California or Oregon for a beach experience. However if you want the all American 4th of July experience this year I've got just the thing for you. Other than Apple Pie there is nothing more American than Baseball & fireworks. This 4th of July weekend you can have both at the same location as the Boise Hawks will be hosting a three game homestand against the Ogden Raptors on July 3rd,4th and 5th. The Games on the third and 4th will both include post game fireworks. Think about it, Americans are itching to get out so travel is going to be insane, why not stay home and relax in the comfort of your own home while experiencing the all American 4th of July.
Idaho State
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Is The Worst State For Teen Drivers

As a teen do you remember how you couldn't wait to get your drivers license? I remember the day that I became eligible to get my drivers permit I was first in line at the DMV. A license represented independence, freedom and the opportunity to go places with my friends sans my parents. I also remember all the mistakes I made as a young inexperienced driver, looking back at it... it's pretty scary that at age 16 It was legal for me to drive a 3000 pound weapon. Why do I call it a 3000 pound weapon? Have you been downtown on a Saturday night? The kids and frankly some of the adults cruising are hardly cruising... it's more like racing from one red light to another. Don't get me wrong, I'm all about cruising downtown but sometimes I wonder if 16 or 17 year olds should be driving in Idaho. I say this because Idaho has been determined to be one of the worst states for teen drivers. How bad? Idaho is rated 49 out of 50. Should the new drivers license minimum age be 18?
Boise, ID
103.5 KISSFM

These Idahoans Celebrate Getting Older By Living Young & Jumping Out of Planes

A Korean War veteran from Utah recently checked an item off of his bucket list after jumping from a plane hundreds of feet in the air on his 90th birthday. What a stud, right?. Fox 13 of Salt Lake City shared the Purple Heart recipient, Joseph Dale Jaramillo's skydiving experience and reported him giving a thumbs-up as he landed and shouting with a smile, "I want to do it all over again!"
Idaho State
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Legalize Human Composting Like Neighboring States?

There are all sorts of different things that you can do with your body when you die, depending on where you live. Often times, we see new and "creative" ways to rest your body on popular news headlines. Everything from being pressed into a "diamond" for jewelry and even being shot up into space are options. While these are all a little "extreme"--and I say that with no ill-will to anyone seriously considering them--there's a movement happening here in the Pacific Northwest that perhaps Idaho should get behind. Believe it or not, the process actually needs to be legalized in order to be executed.
Hobbies
103.5 KISSFM

Win The Cutwater Ultimate Summer Adventure

The biggest contest of the summer is also the easiest! The prize? The ultimate summer adventure! Imagine filling your summer calendar with a rafting trip, going on an ATV adventure, heading up to Bogus Basin to ride the Mountain Coaster, and playing in Lucky Peak with a brand new Cutwater Kayak. There is no better way to spend your Idaho summer than by winning.

