Caldwell High School Wrestler Represents on International Stage

For many Americans the Fourth of July is the most patriotic holiday that they celebrate all year long. For others is it's a chance to enjoy an extended weekend away from the world in the Idaho mountains. Some will spend the weekend on the lake anywhere from Lucky Peak to McCall and others will travel to California or Oregon for a beach experience. However if you want the all American 4th of July experience this year I've got just the thing for you. Other than Apple Pie there is nothing more American than Baseball & fireworks. This 4th of July weekend you can have both at the same location as the Boise Hawks will be hosting a three game homestand against the Ogden Raptors on July 3rd,4th and 5th. The Games on the third and 4th will both include post game fireworks. Think about it, Americans are itching to get out so travel is going to be insane, why not stay home and relax in the comfort of your own home while experiencing the all American 4th of July.