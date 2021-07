Hi everyone, and welcome to another episode of the Collegiate Sports Podcast. As always, Sports-Editor Kaia Zimmerman is joined by Sean Chase and Anthony Clark Jr. Today, we will be discussing the recent news of the Carl Nassib coming out as gay, making him the first person on an NFL roster to come out, as well as, discussing the NBA playoffs. We will switch over to Grand Rapids Community College news to talk about the recent hire of Lauren Ferullo as the new Athletic Director, as well as briefly touching on Joe Fox being named the new Men’s Head Basketball Coach.