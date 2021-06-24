YMCA of the Fox Cities has acquired Valley Fitness & Racquet

BAY CITY, MI - The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA is launching a three-week long fitness challenge for families soon. The YMCA is getting ready to launch the free ‘Summer Out Loud Challenge’ on Monday, July 12. The challenge, which is locally presented by MidMichigan Health, provides guidance and motivation to families that choose to participate. According to the YMCA, participants will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, workouts, and family fun activities to try throughout the challenge. All participating families will receive one free day pass to use at the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA any day during the three-week challenge to enjoy swimming, working out, playing basketball, and more.