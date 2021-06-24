Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

YMCA of the Fox Cities has acquired Valley Fitness & Racquet

By Emily Matesic
WBAY Green Bay
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The YMCA of Fox Cities is expanding, adding a sixth facility to its family. For the past ten years the Ogden family has built a legacy with Valley Fitness and Racquet, but earlier this year the family decided it was time to look to the future.

www.wbay.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Ymca#The Fox Cities#Valley Fitness Racquet#Fox Crossing#Wbay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Economy
Related
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

Muscatine YMCA adds outdoor offerings for fitness

MUSCATINE — With the impression people enjoy getting some fresh air and sunshine when they work out, the Muscatine Community YMCA has added a new exercise option on what was the outdoor basketball court. The new hammer strength shed sitting on the cement slab, with poles that formerly held basketball...
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

YMCA center is reopening for fitness center exercises

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Family YMCA is open for members to return for swim lessons, yoga and working out in the fitness center after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the nonprofit organization to close its doors last year. “Our doors may have been closed, but our hearts are always open,”...
Bay City, MIPosted by
MLive

Bay City YMCA launches family fitness challenge with a $5,000 vacation package up for grabs

BAY CITY, MI - The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA is launching a three-week long fitness challenge for families soon. The YMCA is getting ready to launch the free ‘Summer Out Loud Challenge’ on Monday, July 12. The challenge, which is locally presented by MidMichigan Health, provides guidance and motivation to families that choose to participate. According to the YMCA, participants will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, workouts, and family fun activities to try throughout the challenge. All participating families will receive one free day pass to use at the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA any day during the three-week challenge to enjoy swimming, working out, playing basketball, and more.
Marion, IAcbs2iowa.com

Name of new YMCA approved by Marion City Council

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Marion City Council has approved the name of the new YMCA, that has been open since January. From the project’s conception through Marion’s Imagine8 process, a full partnership was formed for the building between the YMCA and the City of Marion. Marion contributed $7.3M towards the new facility in order to help provide the community with a much-needed recreation and community facility in a more cost-effective way.
Rapid City, SDKEVN

Summer Out Loud: Family Challenge & Food Program return to the YMCA of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Y is taking part in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which is vital to ensuring children have access to the nutrition they need to thrive. The will be offering free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and under and seniors age 60 and up. Meals are served in the YMCA Courtyard, Monday through Friday. Breakfast is from 7- 8:30am and Lunch is 11:30am-1:00pm.
Appleton, WIWBAY Green Bay

New partnership could benefit neighborhoods across the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - NeighborWorks Green Bay is increasing its presence in the Fox Valley. The organization which works to help strengthen and revitalize neighborhoods has announced its acquisition of the Neighborhood Partners program. For the past ten years Neighborhood Partners led by Julie Filapek has played a role in...
KidsPosted by
Bring Me The News

YMCA offering free membership to teenagers in Twin Cities through the summer

Teens and young adults in the Twin Cities will have free access to YMCA gyms, pool areas, fitness floors, health classes and more through the rest of the summer. YMCA of the North and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation announced the free membership opportunity for teens and young adults. The classes and services are available until Sept. 30, 2021, and available for teens entering ninth through 12th grade. There are 21 YMCA locations in the Twin Cities participating.
Bay City, MIPosted by
MLive

Free meals for kids at the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA and Bigelow Park in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI - The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA is working to keep more youth fed this summer thanks to a grant from the state. The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA announced the expansion of its summer food service program for children for 2021. Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under or persons up to age 26 who are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a state or local public educational agency.
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

YMCA might replace city pools

Partnership could end aquatics at rec center, Reid Street. Sitting by the pool’s edge is an iconic part of summer, but significant upgrades needed to the city ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access...
Workoutsmlivingnews.com

Friday Fitness at your Local YMCA

Enhance your fitness and have fun at local YMCA’s on Fridays from July 4 to August 27, 2021. To take advantage of this FREE offering by showing proof of residency at your local YMCA branch. What a great way to start your fitness quest!. For more information about this Friday...
Appleton, WIFox11online.com

Vaccine clinic focuses on vaccinating students and families in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Efforts continue to vaccinate even more Wisconsinites. Especially the youngest ones before heading back to school. Several Fox Valley organizations came together to host a family-friendly vaccine clinic. In less than two months, students will be returning to school, and some parents like the Yangs believe...
Appleton, WI94.3 Jack FM

Another Fox Valley Paper Mill Is Closing

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Georgia-based Neenah, Inc. announced Friday it is closing its Appleton facility. The move is among operational changes the paper manufacturer is making, according to a news release. “Closing a facility is always a difficult decision and not one we take lightly,” Neenah, Inc. President and CEO...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Haynes Celebrates 30 years with Nishna Valley Family YMCA

ATLANTIC – Nishna Valley Family YMCA Executive Director Dan Haynes has reached another milestone- working there for 30 years. Haynes started working at the YMCA in 1991 when it was located at 14th and Olive Street in Atlantic, after someone from his church told him about an ad for the job. It was a nine month position, so Haynes spent his summer looking for other jobs — mostly mowing lawns, up to 25 one summer.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
WQAD

The Tri-City Jewish Center will soon be Rock Island's new YMCA and library

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The Tri-City Jewish Center will soon be the home of a community center, housing both the Two Rivers YMCA and a branch of the Rock Island Public Library. It's a venture that's been nearly three years in the making for the library and YMCA, who have long wanted to partner into a one-stop-shop community space. Now, after raising $7 million from over 165 private donors, the partners are turning to the community to help raise the final $800,000 needed to begin the project debt-free.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Keeping Valley City Beautiful Daily

Valley City, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An Open Door student, Nick Lemier has volunteered to water flowers in downtown Valley City this summer. Lemier and many other Open Door students and adults water these flowers downtown daily. The flowers are part of the annual Beautification Committee project in downtown Valley City.
Seattle, WAHouston Chronicle

Rainier Valley Food Bank Acquires New Building to Expand Community Services

Pandemic Increased Demand For Food Programs And Forced Food Bank To Adapt Quickly. Rainier Valley Food Bank, the busiest food bank in the Seattle area serving over 1 million meals annually, announced today that it has acquired a new building that will transform its ability to serve the growing demands of communities ravaged by COVID-19’s impact. Situated in the heart of the Rainier Valley for over 25 years, the Rainier Valley Food Bank saw a significant increase in demand for its food programs while working in a space that barely contained the staff, volunteers and donations needed to meet the growing community needs.
Glens Falls, NYcityofglensfalls.com

Fit in the City

Mondays June 7 – August 2 6 p.m. • Crandall Park Performance Shell Zumba with Laura Gorham This class takes the “work” out of workout by mixing low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. Once the Latin and World rhythms take over, you’ll see why Zumba classes are so much fun! Preregistration is encouraged for all classes. Click Here for more details. CHECK IN WITH A FIT IN THE CITY AMBASSADOR WHEN YOU ARRIVE MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A MASK — THEY’RE REQUIRED BEFORE AND AFTER CLASS IF YOU NEED A MASK, PLEASE ASK A FIT IN THE CITY AMBASSADOR FOR ONE STAY WITHIN 6 FEET OF YOUR DESIGNATED WORKOUT STATION AT ALL TIMES BRING YOUR OWN WATER AND EQUIPMENT (TOWEL,WATER BOTTLE, ETC.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy