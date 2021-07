POTSDAM — Laurean Connors Pelkey of Madrid was recently inducted as a member of the Rotary Club of Potsdam. Pelkey grew up in Rush the seventh of nine children. She graduated from Rush-Henrietta High School in 1982 and worked in a variety of jobs. She then attended SUNY Potsdam, where she met her husband-to-be, Duane M. Pelkey, and received a bachelor of arts degree in biology in 1988 and completed a master of science in teaching in 1991.