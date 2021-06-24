US Senate confirms first judge appointed by Biden to Chicago-based appeals court

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted 53-40 to confirm lawyer Candace Jackson-Akiwumi to serve as a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson-Akiwumi, 41, becomes President Joe Biden’s first judge appointed to the 7th Circuit, and his second U.S. Circuit Court judge confirmed in his presidency, following the Senate’s confirmation earlier this month of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Courts. Federal courts of appeal are the final stop for most federal litigation, as they are the final level before the U.S. Supreme Court.