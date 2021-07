Michael Gove has moved to obstruct an investigation into the Greensill scandal by blocking the appearance of a witness at a parliamentary inquiry.The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee is investigating the circumstances around the lobbying and access affair – but is having its work disrupted on the orders of Boris Johnson's deputy.MPs on the committee wanted to hear evidence from Sue Gray, the government's then ethics advisor – who oversaw one of the key decisions made during the course of the episode.Her office had accepted the committee's investigation to be questioned in relation to the appointment of former senior...