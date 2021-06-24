Restaurant and bar owners voice displeasure on expiration of alcohol-to-go program
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — The alcohol-to-go option has served as the lifeblood for a hard hit bar and restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. Yet, those executive orders were set to expire at 11:59 p.m., on Thursday with Gov. Andrew Cuomo ending the COVID-19 state of emergency. Hence, Thursday afternoon at Yankee Distillers in Clifton Park, Capital Region beverage manufacturers, distributors, restaurants, and advocates voiced their ardent displeasure toward the New York State Legislature for failing to pass legislation this past session that would've codified the option to remain in law.www.troyrecord.com