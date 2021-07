A report late last week from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman pointed to what could be an upsetting but potentially necessary goodbye. 32-year-old winger Jakub Voracek is set to be exposed during the 2021 NHL expansion draft and if he doesn’t reunite with his old coach in Seattle, then the team will look to move him on during the offseason. Naturally, fan responses to this were varied. No matter your feelings on his potential departure, there’s no skating away from the fact that it would be a bittersweet goodbye.