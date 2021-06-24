Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfire Destruction Threatens Drinking Water Supplies

By Nexus Media
CleanTechnica
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildfire damage is threatening drinking water supplies across the West long after the blazes are put out, the New York Times reports. Increasingly vicious wildfires, fueled by climate change, are exposing huge swaths of hillside and mountainside to increased erosion which in turn can obstruct and foul drinking water supplies for years. At best, this raises costs for municipalities forced to maintain pipes clogged with debris and at worst makes the water untreatable, forcing localities to seek alternative water sources in the midst of an epic megadrought.

cleantechnica.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supplies#Drought#Black Water#Drinking Water#Erosion#Extreme Weather#The New York Times#Climate Signals#Nexus Media#Cleantechnica#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oregon Stateijpr.org

Bark Beetle Outbreaks Adding To Fire Risk

As an early and intense wildfire season is ramping up in Southern Oregon and Northern California, forest managers find themselves once again having to put more time and money into fire suppression, taking resources away from long term prevention programs. The situation is putting federal forest officials behind the curve.
California StateGizmodo

California Wildfires Are So Intense, They’re Sparking Firenadoes

As brutal heat continues to scorch the West, it is sparking wildfires that are burning through hundreds of thousands of acres of land. In California, this year’s wildfires are outpacing the damage caused by last year’s record-setting fire season. One blaze in California sparked a firenado over the weekend—the state’s...
Sacramento Bee

As California wildfires intensify, a new grim reminder about far-reaching toxic smoke

The deadliest wildfire in California history spewed a toxic cocktail of air pollution that could be detected 150 miles away. A study released Monday by the California Air Resources Board said the 2018 Camp Fire subjected area residents to unhealthy levels of particulate matter, zinc, lead and other dangerous chemicals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy