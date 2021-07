Emerald Cove Middle School recently announced that seventh grader Melissa Bretz has been nominated to compete in the prestigious Broadcom MASTERS Science Competition. Broadcom MASTERS is a national science competition for U.S. middle school students. MASTERS is an acronym for “Math, Applied Science, Technology & Engineering for Rising Stars.” Each year, the top 10 percent of students from certain SSP-affiliated regional and state science fairs across the nation are eligible for entry into this competition. The nomination is a great achievement and validates that hard work pays off. The school wishes Bretz the best of luck with this fantastic opportunity.