Two Fellas Grill Opening New Location In Kalamazoo On Gull Road
As we await the opening of a few highly anticipated restaurants in Kalamazoo, it seems another one has added themselves to the list. Two Fellas Grill, the restaurant known for hot grilled tortilla wraps filled with cheeses, sauces, chicken, chicken tenders, mac n' cheese and even tater tots, will be opening a new location on Gull Rd. The new location will be located in the strip mall where the Jimmy John's and Dollar Tree are located on the westbound side of Gull Rd. There current location at 2730 W Michigan Ave is still open for business.wrkr.com