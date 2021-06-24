Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Two Fellas Grill Opening New Location In Kalamazoo On Gull Road

By Mark Frankhouse
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we await the opening of a few highly anticipated restaurants in Kalamazoo, it seems another one has added themselves to the list. Two Fellas Grill, the restaurant known for hot grilled tortilla wraps filled with cheeses, sauces, chicken, chicken tenders, mac n' cheese and even tater tots, will be opening a new location on Gull Rd. The new location will be located in the strip mall where the Jimmy John's and Dollar Tree are located on the westbound side of Gull Rd. There current location at 2730 W Michigan Ave is still open for business.

wrkr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Portage, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Portage, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Kalamazoo, MI
Lifestyle
Kalamazoo, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Paw Paw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Strip Mall#Food Drink#Mac N#Portage St#Chinese#Grand#El Marcado Los 4 Hermanos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

July 12, 1982: The Last Checker Cab Made in Kalamazoo

It's been decades since the last Checker Cab rolled off the line at the Pitcher Street factory on Kalamazoo's north side. The brawny and sturdy beasts once roamed American cities like the buffalo on the great plains. Now, a couple of generations of Americans have only experienced them in movies, like "Taxi-Driver." But from 1922 to 1982, Kalamazoo produced thousands and thousands of Checker cabs and trailers. Along with Gibson guitars, Checker really put the city on the map.
Rockford, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

First She Eats 50 Chili Dogs, Now A 7 Pound Burrito

Just a few days ago a woman eats 50 chili dogs to set a new record in Rockford, she has now just devoured a seven-pound burrito in Ionia and is now the new champion. I am not sure what drives competitive eaters to put their bodies through such tasks such as eating 76 hot dogs, 50 chili dogs and now a seven-pound burrito. Is it the attention? Do they get a free meal? Is there money to be made? Or, isn't just pure bragging rights?
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Kung Fu Bubble Tea Shop Opening In Kalamazoo

I had never heard of bubble tea, but after trying it for the first time a few years ago I was hooked. That's why I'm excited that Kalamazoo is about to get their first bubble Kung Fu tea shop opening up at 5043 West Main St, in Kalamazoo, MI. The announcement was recently made on their Facebook page, without pinpointing a solid Grand Opening date. Founded in Queens, NY on April 30, 2010, Kung Fu Tea is America’s largest bubble tea brand with over 250+ locations across the U.S.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

[Gallery] See What’s Left At Battle Creek McCamly Hotel Liquidation

Think of it as the last step before a re-birth. Downtown Battle Creek's McCamly Plaza Hotel shut down almost two years ago. Then plan was for it do become a Hilton Double-Tree, but plan that fell through, so Battle Creek Unlimited stepped up and bought the place and said we'll do it ourselves, sort of. The facility is in the latter stages of a liquidation sale. You can see pictures of what's left, below, if you scroll down.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Fastest Police Car Isn’t a Car at All, and it’s Made in Michigan

There's a new sheriff in town: the Ford F-150. The new Police Responder is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle. Watch for it in your mirror this Fall. Squad cars have come a long way since the classic black and white sedans of The Blues Brothers and Smokey & the Bandit movies. It was the 1980s when the police began to add real sports cars to their squads of uniform Crown Vics and Chevy Caprices with the gumball on top and bull bar on front. Remember the first time you saw a Mustang lettered up and parked in the median? It didn't feel like you even had a chance to outrun that. In 2002, Michigan State Police had a Camaro that would hit 159 mph. The Dodge Chargers added some muscle to the force for a time, before law enforcement vehicles began trending towards SUVs. Today, a beefed-up Ford F-150 is now the fastest-accelerating police vehicle on the road.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

One Star Reviews of Five-Star Kalamazoo Restaurants

Even the best restaurants get terrible reviews. We looked at ten of the top-rated restaurants in Kalamazoo and what it is that people hated most about them. There is something seriously wrong in Kalamazoo with the aggressive, egomaniacal restauranteurs. People love to complain. Sometimes a staff member may be having...
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

July In Michigan Is Craft Beer Month

In Beer City USA you would think craft beer month is every month but as a state the month of July is designated with the honor of craft beer month. You don't have to go far to find craft beer in Michigan, almost every town or city across the state at least one, if not several craft breweries. Most of these breweries are small and cater to a local clientele.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

These Kalamazoo Rental Prices from 1975 Will Blow Your Mind

These vintage Kalamazoo newspapers ads from 1975 may have you wishing you could travel back in time. On many occasions, conversations with friends have veered towards wishing for the 'good ole days' when life felt simpler and we didn't have all of these darn adult responsibilities. Okay, so the conversations are mostly about wishing we didn't have to shell out most of the money we make for bills but still...I think that falls under "simpler" times.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Ride Lake Huron Side of Michigan

I did some serious riding on the bike this past weekend and had never been on the Lake Huron side of the Michigan and it turned out to be a great ride. I have been doing a lot of yard projects this year on the off weekends and the other weekends have been spent with my son fishing and swimming so I had not had time to get the bike out and doing any riding.
Battle Creek, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Guess Where a New Biggby Coffee Popped Up In Battle Creek?

Urbandale residents are happy. All of a sudden, they might have two great new choices for coffee in Urbandale Plaza. Recently, Rock ‘n Roll donuts opened in the Plaza. This week, a pre-fabricated Biggby was delivered there, popping up like a mushroom. This will be Solano’s fourth store, once he is able to work through the process of getting the final approval from the city.
Real EstatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Now It’s Ugly! Officials Say Old Owner ‘Robbed’ Kellogg Mansion

An already contentious situation is getting uglier. Last month we told you about the controversy that had developed with the sale of the W. K. Kellogg's summer mansion in Dunedin, Florida. A local doctor with four young children was going to demolish the structure, which dates back to 1925. This had neighbors upset. The incoming owner, Dr. David Wenk, said he was willing to let the mansion to be moved to another location but that the cost of doing that wasn't coming out of his pocket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy