Federal agents from the FAA and NTSB are investigating a fatal plane crash in Clark County. The sheriff’s office says it got the report of the missing plane at about 11:00 a-m Wednesday. Tips from the public led deputies to the crash site northwest of Curtiss. The pilot was dead by the time emergency responders arrived. No names have been released. A captain with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported the pilot had left Curtiss at about 4:30 a-m and was headed to New Richmond, but never arrived. The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft.