Hanover, MI

Hanover woman semifinalist in Greatest Baker competition

By Maureen Halliday
WILX-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hanover farmer, Tahny Lowry Lowry was a part-time caterer and shifted gears selling some sweat treats when the pandemic hit. She gained a lot of attention and customers through her desserts and she put her skills to the test and entered the international Greatest Baker competition. Now, she is a semifinalist in the competition and has defeated thousands of contestants so far. But, she is looking for more help as she tries to enter the final round.

www.wilx.com
