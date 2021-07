Superstar Racing Experience, the new motorsports event launched by NASCAR hall of famers Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, along with investor George Pyne, officially launched earlier this month. We’re now three races into the SRX Racing series, and the intensity is ratcheting up. The third race took place on June 26 at the famed Eldora Speedway in Ohio, and despite a strong showing from second-place finisher Kody Swanson, Tony Stewart nabbed the win. It was an important victory for Stewart—in addition to founding the new league, he’s also the owner of the track he raced on.