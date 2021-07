Lethal Cosmetics Payload Glitch Liquid Eyeshadow ($21.00 for 0.24 oz.) seemed to have a blackened base with fine pearl and sparkle that had a multichromatic shift between bluish-purple to violet to peach to teal. It had more semi-opaque color coverage–so it was more pigmented than most shades in the range–but it was hard to maintain that coverage and prevent it from looking patchy, streaky, and sometimes lifted (this occurred very readily when using fingertips to diffuse).