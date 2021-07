Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) stock is up a whopping 213% over the last year and, despite a recent pullback, is up 39% in 2021 alone. But, of course, when stocks make such drastic moves, it's usually time to take a breather, and at the very least, start to consider reducing your position. Is it too late to buy into the stock, or could it have even more room to run?