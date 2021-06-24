The U.S. Is About to Change the Way the World Thinks About UFOs
A massive jellyfish-shaped "star" that lit up the northern Soviet sky on Sept. 20, 1977 caused an international stir at the time, made all the more intriguing by the unusually thorough coverage Russia's official state news agency Tass afforded eyewitnesses. That caught the attention of even the CIA, which documented the puzzling phenomenon in a secret assessment two days later, noting, according to since-declassified records, the "semicircular pool of bright light, red in the middle and white at the sides, then formed in this shroud" that would be visible from Finland to Vladivostok. The Kremlin swiftly began an investigation into the brilliant lights over Petrozavodsk.www.usnews.com