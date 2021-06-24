Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The U.S. Is About to Change the Way the World Thinks About UFOs

By Paul D. Shinkman
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

A massive jellyfish-shaped "star" that lit up the northern Soviet sky on Sept. 20, 1977 caused an international stir at the time, made all the more intriguing by the unusually thorough coverage Russia's official state news agency Tass afforded eyewitnesses. That caught the attention of even the CIA, which documented the puzzling phenomenon in a secret assessment two days later, noting, according to since-declassified records, the "semicircular pool of bright light, red in the middle and white at the sides, then formed in this shroud" that would be visible from Finland to Vladivostok. The Kremlin swiftly began an investigation into the brilliant lights over Petrozavodsk.

www.usnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Ufos#U S#Soviet#Tass#Cia#Kremlin#Petrozavodsk#Wuhan University#Curo#Chinese#Congress#American#The Defense Department#The Air Force#U S News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Finland
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Brazil
Country
China
News Break
UFO
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Musicwksu.org

70 New Ways To Think About 'America The Beautiful'

More than 100 years ago, a poem by Katharine Lee Bates was put to music by Samuel Ward, and the resulting song has become one of the United States' most recognizable patriotic hymns, "America the Beautiful." Looking at how the country has evolved and changed over the last century, the...
Chinarealcleardefense.com

China Is Preparing for Nuclear War

Recently released satellite imagery reveals that China has embarked on what the Washington Post termed “a building spree that could signal a major expansion of Beijing’s nuclear capabilities.”. Nuclear analyst Jeffrey Lewis revealed that China is building what appears to be 119 missile silos across more than 700 square miles...
Aerospace & Defensethedrive.com

Air Force Says Hypersonic Missile Tests Could Kill Four Snails And 90 Clams

A USAF report cites a range of environmental impacts that could be caused by missile testing including the highly anticipated ARRW live-fire test. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) has determined that future tests of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, or ARRW, could result in the deaths of four Top Shell snails and up to 90 clams at Kwajalein Atoll in the South Pacific.
Military19fortyfive.com

Seawolf: The U.S. Navy Stealth Submarine That No Nation Can Sink

Designed to address the threat of Soviet ballistic missile submarines, and to replace the aging Los Angeles-class of submarines, the Seawolf-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines (SSN) has been described as the best of the best. A total of 29 boats were to be constructed over a 10-year period – a number that was then reduced to 12 – but only three were launched.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Is Missing 4 Nuclear Weapons And Has No Way to Get Them Back

The Bay of Biscay is one of the world’s great submarine graveyards. In late World War II, British and American aircraft sank nearly seventy German U-boats in the Bay, which joined a handful of Allied and German subs sunk in the region during World War I. On April 12, 1970, a Soviet submarine found the same resting place. Unlike the others, however, K-8 was propelled by two nuclear reactors, and carried four torpedoes tipped by nuclear warheads.
Military19fortyfive.com

Thermobaric Weapons: The Horrific Way Russia Could ‘Melt’ an Army in a War

The TOS-1 Buratino is a unique Russian self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system (MRLS) that has seen action in global hotspots like Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq and Syria. Like the enormous 240-millimeter 2S4 self-propelled mortar, the TOS-1’s specialty is obliterating heavily fortified positions. Although some of these may be found in rural rebel strongholds and fortified caves, they have often been employed in heavily urbanized environments. It’s gained a uniquely nasty reputation because of the horrifying effects of its fuel-air explosive warheads.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Top U.S. general ‘shocked’ by report of 1,900 missing military guns

The nation’s top general said Thursday he’s “shocked” by recent reports that the U.S. military lost at least 1,900 weapons over the past decade. Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he has asked the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps to immediately review their internal figures and report back.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes credit for billionaires' race to space

Former President Trump in an interview on Sunday took credit for the space race between billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos , claiming the creation of the Space Force sparked it. During Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures," host Maria Bartiromo noted that Branson became the first billionaire to venture into...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Adam Carolla: China, Russia likely 'delighted' US intel and military focusing on 'wokeness' over preparedness

Commentator and comedian Adam Carolla joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday and sounded off after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence touted its "Intelligence Community Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Demographic Report" – which was later alleged to feature doctored and merged stock photos of various unidentified people that collectively were intended to appear diverse.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Pentagon's Sword of Armageddon Will Fly in 2023

The Pentagon’s next intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will begin test flights in 2023. The ICBM, known as Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), will form the land-based leg of the strategic triad. The cost of the missile is estimated to run $61 billion over 10 years, prompting critics to suggest cheaper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy