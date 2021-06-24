This Makeup Trick Will Keep Your Foundation From Melting Off Your Face This Summer

When we're going out for the night, whether it be with friends or for a date, we always want to look our absolute best. Those summer months are our favorite time to go grab cocktails with the girls, watch a baseball game at a Biergarten with the guys, or even stroll through the park after dinner with our significant other. Obviously, prepping to look absolutely flawless for our night on the town is crucial, so we're always applying our favorite beauty look before we hit it.