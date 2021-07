Black Walnut Cafe has permanently closed its Flower Mound location as of July 5. It was located at 2945 Long Prairie Road for the past six years but closed due to challenges related to the pandemic and labor shortages, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page. The post stated that the restaurant relocated employees to its Colleyville and Coppell locations. Black Walnut Cafe also has restaurants in Frisco and Allen. Black Walnut Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as different coffee drinks. 972-459-9790 (Coppell location). www.blackwalnutcafe.com.