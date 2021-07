Shapovalov out at Wimbledon after 1st Grand Slam semifinal match. After finally conquering the frayed nerves that dominated this final, Ashleigh Barty sank into the grass on Centre Court under the weight of history, drew the deepest sigh of joy and relief, and allowed the tears to flow. Fifty years after her idol, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, became the first Indigenous Australian to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, Barty honoured history with a momentous chapter of her own, triumphing over Karolina Pliskova in a match that tattered both player’s emotions and see-sawed under suffocating pressure, until her superior class eventually settled it in three exhilarating sets.