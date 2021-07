One might think it’s difficult to lose a castle. But, while on an expedition, a team of archaeologists spotted one in Eastern Turkey, reported the Anadolu Agency last week. Located among the mountains of the Gürpinar district of eastern Van province, the castle sits at an altitude of 8,200 feet. There, the team found ancient walls, a cistern for water storage, and, further within the grounds, some ceramic fragments. Though the structure is not intact, piled stones provide outlines of former foundations and walls. During the Medieval period, the 2,800-year-old castle was reoccupied according to Rafet Çavuşoğlu, the head of the excavation team and an archeology professor at Van Yuzuncu Yil University, which sponsored the excavation project.