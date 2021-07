Atlanta Braves, MLB.com, Garrett Mock, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos men's basketball. Mock drafts, particularly in baseball, are a fool’s errand in a lot of ways. Each team values players and organizational need differently and after you get beyond the top 10 picks or so, things get incredibly random. This is particularly true this year with the lack of development due to the COVID shutdown and the lack of data from the 2020 season. At the end of the day, there seems to be a lot of guessing.