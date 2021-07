We ended the previous episode wondering if the two Lokis would survive the apocalypse of Lamentis. Well, if you have a TV show called Loki and you are far from the last episode, I’d say there’s a pretty good chance that at least the main one survives. Mobius and gang are able to find them and bring them back to the TVA because they created a nexus event, and if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you’ll know that this is a sheer impossibility since they were in the midst of an apocalypse – how can there be a branch while a world is burning?