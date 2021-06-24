Petersburg Police searching for suspects in violent robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police say they're still looking for the suspects involved in a violent robbery at a family-owned pharmacy.

"The violence in this case escalated for some reason, we don't know why they chose to assault the victims in this," Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss with the Petersburg Police said.

The three men, who were wearing hoodies, shorts and gloves at the time of the robbery, walked in the front door of Walnut Hill Pharmacy at 5:40 last Thursday afternoon. The third man in the group propped the front door open with a wooden handle.

While the three were in the pharmacy for just about a minute, they were able to steal prescription drugs. No customers were injured during the robbery.

However, the robbery quickly turned violent when one of the suspects pistol-whipped two employees.

"They were struck with a weapon in the head, one of them had minor lacerations to his head and he was treated there at the scene. The second victim, there was no laceration or anything, but definitely, he was shaken by the incident," Chambliss said.

The two were hit with the gun so hard that they were both brought to their knees.

Surveillance video then shows the three suspects running out the front door to a car that was waiting in an adjacent parking lot.

Petersburg Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.