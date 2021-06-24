Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov