University of Nebraska-Lincoln offering vaccine incentives
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will offer prizes to students, faculty and staff who voluntarily sign on to a registry to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The university said in a letter to students and staff on Wednesday that students who upload vaccination information to registry could receive five prizes worth one year of undergraduate tuition and fees, worth $9,872.plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com