Key U.S. oil storage hub seen depleting as producers hold tight

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose in Asia on optimism that fuel demand will continue to climb and tighten the market, despite a Covid-19 resurgence in many regions. Futures in New York climbed toward $75 a barrel after advancing more than 2% on Friday. The robust demand rebound in major economies including the U.S. and China has underpinned rising fuel consumption, although the spread of the delta variant of the virus is a reminder that the global recovery will be bumpy.