KETV partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters for Giving Wednesday

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are children in our community in need of strong guidance and support. You can help by becoming a mentor. KETV is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midland for Giving Wednesday. They are looking for 100 new mentors this summer. You can help empower local youth by offering advice, sharing life through their experiences, and helping them navigate the challenges children and teens face every day. It can also be life-changing for the mentor, as you help guide local youth on their path to success.

