NBA

Thor, Cooper Participate in Combine ahead of 2021 NBA Draft

By Thomas Lynn Murphy
eagleeyeauburn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. (EETV) The 2021 NBA Draft Combine is underway in Chicago, Illinois, with two former Tigers looking to shine above the rest and move up the draft leaderboards. Projected first-round pick Sharife Cooper chose not to participate in the combine's measurements and individual workouts. Instead, he has been traveling from city to city as teams host pre-draft workouts for players. He will, though, be in Chicago later in the week for the scrimmages beginning June 24.

NBAGadsden Times

Sharife Cooper, JT Thor poised to continue growing Auburn-to-NBA pipeline

Isaac Okoro has spent time in Auburn this summer, working out right alongside former teammates and new Tigers inside the arena where he became a star in the SEC. Jared Harper isn’t here yet, but he will be soon – he’s hosting a skills camp at nearby Lee-Scott Academy during the first week of July. Coach Bruce Pearl made it sound like Chuma Okeke might come through town sometime, too.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hornets worked out Sharife Cooper, JT Thor and others on Friday

Auburn guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor were among the prospects that worked out on Friday with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced. Cooper was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and one steal in 12 games. He was one of seven players to average at least 20 points and eight assists over the last 25 years.
NBAchicagobearshq.com

NBA Prospect spotlight: Sharife Cooper

Undersized a bit yes, but Cooper is big on talent and is lightning quick with the ball making it easy for him to have blow by attacks to the rim. Full Story »
NBA247Sports

Auburn's Cooper consistently shows up in 1st round of mock NBA drafts

Three new NBA mock drafts have Auburn guard Sharife Cooper being selected in the second half of the opening round while another is projecting a second player from the 2020-21 Tigers will also be chosen in round one. Writing for 247Sports, Kevin Flaherty projects Cooper to be the 19th pick...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sharife Cooper goes at number 28 in latest mock draft

Sharife Cooper will look to be Auburn’s latest first-round pick after this month’s NBA Draft. In USA Today’s latest NBA Mock Draft (Subscription required), the former Auburn point guard was projected to go to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-1 and 180-pound freshman would provide an instant spark to their offense and could come off of the bench to provide depth at the point guard position behind Ben Simmons.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

NBA Draft Board: Auburn’s Sharife Cooper

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two picks just outside the lottery at No. 16 and No. 18 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Sharife Cooper who most recently played at Auburn. Profile:. If Sharife Cooper wasn't undersized, he might...
NBABleacher Report

Top 3 Realistic Prospects on Every NBA Team's Draft Big Board

Teams will enter the July 29 NBA draft with specific targets at each pick. We identified three prospects who could be available and appealing to every franchise with their first-round or second-round selection. The Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves do not own any draft picks.
NBADaily Illini

Dosunmu shows off vertical, enjoys in-person interviews at NBA Combine

When Ayo Dosunmu returned to Chicago for the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, he didn’t need to do anything. While a majority of the prospects in attendance took part in the four days of athletic testing, shooting drills and eventually five-on-five scrimmaging, Dosunmu didn’t. In the modern NBA Combine, prospects projected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft, or heck, even close enough to the first round, pull out of any drills or competition. Dosunmu’s stock is secure enough that he didn’t need to do any of those things.
NBAHartford Courant

A look back at James Bouknight’s week at the NBA draft combine

UConn and college basketball fans alike knew they had a special player on their hands in James Bouknight. Now, NBA fans are getting an introduction to the Brooklyn native after he attended the draft combine this past week. With the combine in the review mirror, let’s take a look back...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Hollinger’s Latest: Draft, Wiseman, Siakam, Trent, Combine

Sources who have spoken to John Hollinger of The Athletic are skeptical that the Pistons, Rockets, or Cavaliers will trade out of the top three spots in the draft. As Hollinger notes, there are a lot of teams that figure to have interest in moving up in the draft, including several holding multiple first-round picks, such as the Magic, Thunder, and Knicks. However, it’s more difficult to find teams that will give serious consideration to moving down. Any trade up may require a substantial overpay, Hollinger adds.
NBANBC Sports

Warriors' ideal combinations for No. 7, No. 14 draft picks

While there's still plenty of time for things to change, we have a pretty good idea of which prospects are likely to be available to the Warriors with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. And while there's naturally more mystery surrounding which prospects still will be on the board when they select for a second time in the lottery at pick No. 14, the developments of last week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago should have Golden State feeling increasingly optimistic about its draft position.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Most Impressive Measurements from Chicago

Over the past week, many of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA draft class participated in the draft combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. And with this year's draft set for July 29, it was an invaluable experience for the players who showcased their skills and athleticism in front of coaches and executives.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Met With Virginia Stretch-4 Trey Murphy at NBA Draft Combine

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't have too many holes to fill throughout the 2020-2021 NBA season, but they could've used a stretch four throughout the year. As the veteran power forward Mike Scott struggled to stay healthy and consistently hit on his three-point shots, the Sixers didn't have any reliable backups for Tobias Harris. d.
NFLyourconroenews.com

BASEBALL: Parker showcases talent at MLB draft combine

Caedmon Parker has always dreamed of playing professional baseball. Since he a little kid, the TCU signee has been enamored with the game and worked hard to make that dream a possibility. Parker, a recent graduate of The Woodlands Christian Academy, took one step closer to that goal over the...
NBAtownsquaredelaware.com

Bones Hyland reps Delaware proud at NBA Combine

While NBA fans got themselves ready for the Conference Finals this week, most of Delaware & fans of lottery bound teams turned their attention to the NBA Draft Combine. The six-day event started Monday, June 21 & will run through Sunday June 27th, in Chicago. The story of the week...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Alabama's Josh Primo on Sixers' Radar at NBA Draft Combine

The Philadelphia 76ers' front office has spent the last week in Chicago at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine checking out some potential prospects ahead of the big event, which is set to take place next month. One potential draft prospect they have on their radar is Alabama guard Josh Primo.

