Thor, Cooper Participate in Combine ahead of 2021 NBA Draft
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) The 2021 NBA Draft Combine is underway in Chicago, Illinois, with two former Tigers looking to shine above the rest and move up the draft leaderboards. Projected first-round pick Sharife Cooper chose not to participate in the combine's measurements and individual workouts. Instead, he has been traveling from city to city as teams host pre-draft workouts for players. He will, though, be in Chicago later in the week for the scrimmages beginning June 24.www.eagleeyeauburn.com