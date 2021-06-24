Cancel
Clarksburg, WV

Chris Janson to perform at Clarksburg, West Virginia, Amphitheater Aug. 13

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Chart-topping country music artist Chris Janson will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater Aug. 13. According to a press release, Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the five years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats.

