Frankfort, KY

Religious liberty focal point of prayer rally at Capitol

By Tom Latek
Winchester Sun
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA religious liberty prayer rally was held on the front steps of the State Capitol in Frankfort on Tuesday, led by the Kentucky Baptist Convention. “God has given us freedom, and our government has seen fit to defend those freedoms the Lord has given to us,” said Todd Gray, KBC executive director-treasurer, “but those freedoms are threatened — they are regularly threatened. We don’t want to take those freedoms for granted, so we have come today to pray.”

