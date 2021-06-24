Cancel
Small Business

Small Businesses See Biggest Win in History During Amazon Prime Day 2021

By Emily Rella
MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the surprise of probably no one, Amazon’s (AMZN) annual Prime Day was a huge success in terms of sales and revenue. But this year, the big winner wasn’t just the online retail giant itself — it was the small and medium-sized businesses that sell their products through the site.

#Amazon Prime Day#Online Retail#Amzn#Goli Nutrition#Crest#Target
