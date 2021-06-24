Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards interview pair of athletic wings at combine

NBC Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizards need help at wing and would like to add athleticism this offseason, so it's no surprise they spent part of Thursday at the NBA Draft Combine interviewing Jalen Johnson of Duke and Ziaire Williams of Stanford. Both are high-upside threes who are projected to fall in the Wizards' range.

www.nbcsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Johnson
Person
Ziaire Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nba Draft Combine#Knicks#Raptors#Stanford#Nbc Sports Washinton#The Blue Devils#The Raptors Hawks#Pacers#Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Blue Devils
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

NBA Draft Board: Duke’s Jalen Johnson

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own one lottery pick at No. 6 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Jalen Johnson who most recently played at Duke. Profile:. Jalen Johnson is a 6-foot-9 walking highlight reel with his explosiveness in transition....
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future. “If you want a championship, he...
NBANBC Washington

Wizards Interview Wes Unseld Jr. for Head Coach Position, Per Report

Wizards interview Unseld Jr. for head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wes Unseld Jr. has long been seen as a viable option to be head coach of the Washington Wizards due to a series of connections to the city and the franchise, so it's no surprise he interviewed for their vacancy on Thursday, according to a report by USA Today.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

NBA changed its tune amid Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor ESPN drama

For some, “better late than never” is a sick joke. Late is the same as never. Last week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued an enough-is-enough declaration on the heels of ESPN’s latest racial strife — Rachel Nichols versus Maria Taylor. That followed the NBA’s blind, all-in promotion of Black Lives Matter and the Marxist fringe lunatics at its fore and core, a decision the NBA came to regret as matter of business, research and further BLM activities.
NBANBC Sports

Trae Young's dad shares throwback photo of son with Stevens, Ainge

Five years before he would be selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Trae Young met two of the most important people with the Boston Celtics. Young's father, Ray, shared a great photo Saturday of his son meeting Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge, who at the time were the Boston Celtics head coach and president of basketball operations, respectively.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe’s Kobe Claim

Former NFL star and current analyst Shannon Sharpe did everything his could this weekend to anger the NBA community. Sharpe suggested that Kobe Bryant isn’t a top-five all-time player in NBA history. Why? Well, the former Los Angeles Lakers star doesn’t have enough MVP awards for Sharpe. “In the history...
NBANBC Sports

Becky Hammon on the Blazers' HC search: 'I knew who they wanted'

Becky Hammon came so close to becoming the first woman in NBA history to be named a head coach. The current Spurs assistant was a finalist for the Blazers job with Mike D’Antoni before the team ultimately decided to give Chauncey Billups the opportunity. Hammon making it deep in the...
NBANBC Sports

Wizards hold pre-draft interview with Baylor guard

Baylor guard Jared Butler, one of the best players on their 2020-21 national championship team, said he interviewed with the Washington Wizards at last week's NBA Draft combine, as the Wizards continue to evaluate options in the first and second round. Butler is a projected late first-round pick or early...

Comments / 0

Community Policy