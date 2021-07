The 2018 boreal summer in the Western North Pacific (WNP) is highlighted by 17 tropical cyclones (TC)—the highest record during the reported reliable years of TC observations. We contribute to the existing knowledge pool on this extreme TC frequency record by showing that the simultaneous highest recorded intensity of the WNP summer monsoon prompted the eastward extension of the monsoon trough and enhancement of tropical convective activities, which are both favorable for TC development. Such changes in the WNP summer monsoon environment led to the extreme TC frequency record during the 2018 boreal summer. Meanwhile, the highest record in TC frequency and the intensity of the WNP summer monsoon are both attributed with the combined increase in the anomalous westerlies originating from the cold tropical Indian Ocean sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies drawn towards the convective heat source that is associated with the warm central Pacific SST anomalies. Our results provide additional insights in characterizing above normal tropical cyclone and summer monsoon activities in the WNP in understanding seasonal predictable horizons in the WNP, and in support of disaster risk and impact reduction.