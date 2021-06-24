Cancel
Watch Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Eric Church join forces for fan-favorite during jam session

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 18 days ago

WATCH: Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Eric Church and Darius Rucker got together for a good ol’ fashion jam session. Hear what song got the special treatment.

www.audacy.com
Related
MusicBillboard

Metallica, George Strait & Eric Church to Headline ATLive: Exclusive

Produced by AMB Sports and Entertainment and presented by Mercedes-EQ, Strait will be joined by Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith on Nov. 5, while Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet round out the Nov. 6 lineup. In perhaps a first, Strait and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich appear “together” in a...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church To Release “Heart On Fire” As Next Single

Looks like we’ll have another banger coming to country music radio here shortly… Coming off the release of his triple album, Heart & Soul, and a number one with his last single “Hell Of A View,” Eric Church appears to be riding some momentum into the summer. And of all the songs from the new triple album, one in particular has seemed to resonate with fans unlike any other…. “Heart On Fire.” The nostalgic song that takes you straight back […] The post Eric Church To Release “Heart On Fire” As Next Single first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Shares Clip Of New Heartbreak Drinkin’ Song, “Drink U Back”

Morgan Wallen is teasing new music again. Just recently, he posted part of a clip of an untitled old demo on Instagram, and a video of a song he co-wrote with Miranda Lambert called “Thought You Should Know” This time, he put up a clip of a track he’s apparently been working on with his friend and frequent co-writer Ernest, called “Drink U Back.” It sounds like a good old fashioned sad, lonesome drinking song, where Morgan finds himself trying to […] The post Morgan Wallen Shares Clip Of New Heartbreak Drinkin’ Song, “Drink U Back” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Musicruralradio.com

George Strait and Eric Church are joining the second annual ATLive lineup

George Strait, Eric Church and singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith are holding down one half of the lineup for the second annual ATLive event, Billboard reports. This year’s ATLive will take place in November. The country performers will hit the stage on November 5, which is the first of two nights of...
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Morgan Wallen Returns To Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart.

According to Billboard’s Chart Beat column, Morgan Wallen has returned to the publication’s Country Airplay chart for the first time since February. “Sand in My Boots,” the lead track on Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” “debuts on Country Airplay at No. 56 with 699,000 audience impressions, up 105%, in the week ending July 4,” Jim Asker writes, noting that 10 of the chart's 149 reporters played it at least once during that week.
Sneedville, TNcountryfancast.com

12 Morgan Wallen Facts

Morgan Wallen is in the rising crop of new country music artists, check out these 12 things you need to know about him!. Morgan Wallen was born and raised in a tiny, two-stoplight town of Sneedville, Tennessee. 2. What singing competition television show was Wallen on?. Wallen competed on season...
Celebritiesatlantanews.net

Morgan Wallen celebrates son Indigo's first birthday

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Months before his racial slur controversy, for which he apologised, country music star Morgan Wallen became a dad. And now, amid the fallout from the scandal, he celebrated his son Indigo "Indie" Wilder's first birthday. On Sunday, the 28-year-old country star on Instagram shared photos...
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Lady A Cancel Festival Appearance After Charles Kelley Suffers Appendicitis

Lady A have canceled their planned appearance at the Lakefront Music Fest in Minnesota on Saturday (July 10) after singer Charles Kelley suffered appendicitis. Kelley's bandmates, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott, turned to social media on Saturday morning to deliver the disappointing news to fans, writing, “After such a long wait, there isn’t much that could keep us from being with our fans. Unfortunately, Charles has appendicitis, so we’re sorry to say that we won’t be with you in Minnesota at Lakefront Music Fest tonight."
MusicKBOE Radio

ZAC BROWN BAND, CHRIS YOUNG & MORE DROP NEW MUSIC

It was another great weekend for new music, with Zac Brown Band, Chris Young and more dropping new tunes. Zac Brown Band treated fans to not one, but two new songs. The tracks, “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song,” were both co-written by Zac, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton. “Getting to write with Luke Combs for the first time was great,” Zac shared on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.” “He’s got great sensibility for parts and then singing along, man, what a voice,” adding, “Luke’s a great writer and of course he’s an amazing singer, and it was fun. I hope we do more together.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...

