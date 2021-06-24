Cancel
Meadow Woods, FL

4 injured, including 3 kids, in Meadow Woods car accident

By Katie Rice, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
A car accident in Meadow Woods injured one adult and three kids Thursday afternoon and left the adult and one of the children on life support, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

None of the injuries were life-threatening and everyone was in stable condition as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes. The people injured were a mother and her kids, and they were traveling in the same car, she said.

None of the children were in a car seat at the time of the crash, Montes said, mirroring a recent trend troopers have noticed of children not being properly secured while riding in a car.

The accident was reported around 4 p.m. on the 13800 block of Landstar Boulevard, near Amber Lake Boulevard, according to OCFR records. The FHP’s investigation showed the driver of the Honda carrying the family made a left turn in front of traffic and collided with another Honda, Montes said.

Fire crews found three children and two adults in need of assistance at the scene.

A child and an adult required advanced life support and were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Orlando Regional Medical Center, OCFR spokesperson Lisa McDonald said. Two other children were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer as trauma alerts.

The crash closed the right lane of Landstar Boulevard at Amber Lake Boulevard part of Thursday afternoon.

While conducting recent traffic stops and crash investigations, FHP troopers have found people are not properly securing their young children in car seats, Montes said. Florida law requires all children under 5 to be secured in a child restraint device like a car seat or a booster seat.

Local fire departments and the FHP can check car seats for safety and show parents how to properly secure them in their vehicle, but parents have to supply the car seats, make sure they are appropriate for their child’s age and size and ensure their children are strapped in at all times, Montes said.

“The kids can’t make that choice for themselves,” she said.

krice@orlandosentinel.com

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
#Car Accident#Florida Highway Patrol#Orlando Health#Car Seat#Ocfr#Fhp#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
