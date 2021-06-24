Cancel
Family Relationships

HBCU Exec, Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, Wins 2021 National Mother of the Year Award

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
 17 days ago
Meet Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, the mother of three from Okla., who was named as a 2021 National Mother of the Year® by American Mothers, Inc. (AMI). Staley Jones balances meeting motherhood and career demands. Staley Jones works as the Vice President for Institutional Advancement and External Affairs at Langston University and the Executive Director for the Langston University Foundation, according to AMI. She defies prevailing stereotypes that can be associated with Black motherhood.

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

