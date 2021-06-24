Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Grimsley builds chairs for TU’s Magnolia Pavilion as part of Eagle Scout project

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Thomas University’s Magnolia Pavilion and Courtyard opened for students last fall, the area provided a great location for students gather and enjoy outdoor time together. Recently Walton Grimsley, a member of Boy Scout Troop 306, made the pavilion even more welcoming with the addition of six Adirondack chairs that he built with the help of a few fellow scouts and a couple of mentors as part of his Eagle Scout project.

