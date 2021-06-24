Grimsley builds chairs for TU’s Magnolia Pavilion as part of Eagle Scout project
When Thomas University's Magnolia Pavilion and Courtyard opened for students last fall, the area provided a great location for students gather and enjoy outdoor time together. Recently Walton Grimsley, a member of Boy Scout Troop 306, made the pavilion even more welcoming with the addition of six Adirondack chairs that he built with the help of a few fellow scouts and a couple of mentors as part of his Eagle Scout project.