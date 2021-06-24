How To Make Halo-Halo, the Filipino Dessert That Cools Off Sweltering Summer Days

The frozen appetizers and snacks you lean on for last-minute parties and after-school snacks have a rather genius secret: They're even better on your dinner plate. Incorporating ready-made classics like potstickers and egg rolls into main meals keeps prep, cooking, and cleanup to a minimum. They make any ho-hum sandwich or bowl of veggies instantly more exciting and satisfying. And unlike frozen entrees, these apps are designed to let you use just what you need and stash the rest for later. Check out these 10 items the next time you're at the store.