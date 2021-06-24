Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Wins Prestigious Sports League of Year Award for 2020 With Help of Bubba Wallace

By Kyle Dalton
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2020 will undoubtedly go down as one of the craziest years in sports history. Sports leagues worldwide shut down for months as they tried to navigate the unfamiliar waters of a global pandemic. In addition, leagues in the U.S. had an entirely different set of challenges, addressing social justice issues as demonstrations spread across the nation following the death of George Floyd. According to the Sports Business Journal’s annual awards, NASCAR did it best and was awarded for its efforts by being named the Sports League of the Year.

www.sportscasting.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Sports League Of#Sbjsbd#Talladega#Cnn#Nba#Mls#The Sports Facility Of#The La Dodgers#Sports Team#Espn#The Best In Sports Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s All-Star Votes

Bubba Wallace remains a popular name in the NASCAR world. The 27-year-old driver, who’s racing for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI team, is currently in 21st place in the Cup Series standings. However, Wallace could still find himself in the All-Star race. There are 17 drivers automatically qualified for...
MotorsportsCBS Sports

Michael Jordan sets new expectations for Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing after first Top 5 finish at Pocono

After the first half of their first season was defined largely by growing pains and missed opportunities, Sunday at Pocono Raceway was a rewarding day for 23XI Racing. The second race of the Pocono Doubleheader fell the way the team needed it to, as Bubba Wallace was able to capitalize on good track position and a sound fuel strategy to finish fifth, earning the first Top 5 and Top 10 in his race team's young history.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace’s 4th of July Car Will Have His Face Plastered on Hood

If you’re wondering if you’ll have any problems picking out Bubba Wallace’s race car during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America, don’t worry. Fans will see the driver’s car from the stands and from their homes since his face will be plastered on the hood for the race scheduled for July 4. Putting the 23XI Racing driver’s face on the hood was decided after fans voted online.
Long Pond, PAPosted by
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Reacts To Today’s Major Result

Bubba Wallace was excited to race in front of a packed crowd at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania on Sunday. “Good to have y’all back,” he shared on social media prior to Sunday’s race. Wallace delivered for the crowd in a major way. The 27-year-old driver finished in fifth...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Breaks Through at Pocono

Getting the first one out of the way was always going to be the toughest challenge for Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing and they went two-for-one on Sunday at Pocono Raceway. First top-10. First top-5. To make the accomplishment even sweeter, the performance came in front of team co-owner Michael...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Bubba Wallace scores best NASCAR finish for 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan was at Pocono Raceway as his team drove to their best finish; Driver comments. 23XI Racing, is owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan with driver Bubba Wallace. The highly funded team is also a startup operation in the NASCAR Cup Series with 2021 being their debut season.
Long Pond, PAPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Drops Fresh Snaps From Pocono Race: ‘Makes You Want More’

On Monday, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace shared a series of photos from this weekend’s double Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. The NASCAR Cup Series rolled into Long Pond, Pennsylvania over the weekend for races on Saturday and Sunday. Wallace and the No. 23 car finished Saturday’s race in 14th place. Additionally, the team had their best run of the season so far on Sunday when Wallace came in 5th.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR Fans Skeptical Of New Goal For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR fans are skeptical of Michael Jordan’s new goal for Bubba Wallace moving forward this season. Wallace and his 23XI racing team had their best finish of the season at Pocono Raceway last weekend. Wallace finished in fifth place for his first top-five finish of the year. “All in all,...
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bubba Wallace is ‘Proud’ in Emphatic Message After Top-5 Finish at Pocono

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace brought home the first-ever top-five and first top-10 finish in the history of 23XI Racing on Sunday. Heading into the doubleheader at Ponoco this weekend, Wallace and 23XI Racing had a season-best 11-place finish. They improved upon that and made history with a solid showing on Sunday. Safe to say it has certainly been an emotional day for Bubba Wallace and his crew. But out on the track, it was a tough go for just about all of the Cup Series drivers.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Starred In A New Music Video

Two weeks ago, Bubba Wallace and his 23XI racing team had their best finish of the season at Pocono Raceway. The team brought home a fifth place – Wallace’s first top-five finish of the season so far. Things have been going pretty well for the new team, which is one of the most popular in NASCAR.
CelebritiesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin star in a NASCAR-themed Post Malone video for 'Motley Crew'

We know Post Malone is a huge sports fan, given that he’s written songs like White Iverson and put in lyrics about the Dallas Cowboys into his Hootie and the Blowfish cover. This time, he’s dropped Motley Crew, and the video is all racing themed — per NASCAR, it was shot at Auto Club Speedway in California, and there are tons of appearances by Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, the 23XI Racing co-owner and the driver.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Michael Jordan Has 1 Big New Goal For Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace earned his best result of the season last weekend, finishing in fifth place at Pocono Raceway. It was the first top-five finish of the season for Wallace and his 23XI Racing team. “All in all, really solid weekend. Great day for DraftKings, their first race on the car....

Comments / 0

Community Policy