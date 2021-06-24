NASCAR Wins Prestigious Sports League of Year Award for 2020 With Help of Bubba Wallace
2020 will undoubtedly go down as one of the craziest years in sports history. Sports leagues worldwide shut down for months as they tried to navigate the unfamiliar waters of a global pandemic. In addition, leagues in the U.S. had an entirely different set of challenges, addressing social justice issues as demonstrations spread across the nation following the death of George Floyd. According to the Sports Business Journal’s annual awards, NASCAR did it best and was awarded for its efforts by being named the Sports League of the Year.www.sportscasting.com