Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, MT

History with Phil: Old-time advertisements from a bygone era

By PHIL CONNELLY for the Ravalli Republic
ravallirepublic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, we’re taking a look at newspaper ads from bygone times. Toothache – “For a mere 15 cents, you can have instantaneous cure for a toothache by applying Lloyd’s Cocaine Drops” - 1895. Beer – “Cultivate Rainier Beer habit. It brings the glow of health and gives a new...

ravallirepublic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Races#Advertisements#Soda Pop#Insects#Lloyd S Cocaine Drops#Ayer#Hair Vigor#Ms#Faraday#Chesterfield Cigarettes#Turkish#Baseball Games#Montana Furs#Mink#Coyote#Muskrat#The Model Caf#Japanese Americans#Heaven Bread
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Related
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

2021 Ford Bronco First Drive: Old-school meets a new era

Some rivalries run deep. The 2021 Ford Bronco is a legend reborn, a fresh SUV at a time when the market is ripe for them, and boasts a long laundry list of goodies its predecessors could hardly dream of, but all we really want to know is one thing: can it truly take on all-conquering Jeep Wrangler? After all, the Bronco nameplate first appeared back in 1966 to compete with the International Harvester Scout and, you guessed it, the original Jeep CJ-5.
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
SkiingPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Friends Stopped at a Farm during a Blizzard

Two friends went out for a skiing adventure and encountered a terrible blizzard so they spent the night in a beautiful widow's barn and continued the following day. Nine months later, one of the friends got a letter with shocking contents. One day, John decided that going skiing with his...
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

MIXTAPE: JP Harris’ Darkness From the Mountain (Old-Time Appalachian Tunes & Ballads Every Metalhead Should Know)

As a lifelong metalhead myself, upon entering the haunting annals of the old-time canon, I found an instant love for the dissonant minor key and modal sounds of the darker side of Appalachian music. Laugh you may, but the Mixtape that follows will have the most devout of Hessian headbanging and throwing up the horns like you’re at a Megadeth show in 1989.
Workoutscityscenecolumbus.com

New Albany Walking Classic | A message from Phil Heit

We’ve all experienced the “I don’t feel like working out today” moment. As a walker and runner spanning a 50-year period, I’ve certainly endured times during which I found it easy to rationalize that anything would be better than donning my workout clothes and hitting the road. Sometimes my lack of motivation would be a one-time incident or, perhaps, it might extend a number of days. But more times than not, I was able to overcome my lack of motivation by telling my inner self that if I continued my journey and engaged my body into workout mode, I would not regret it. And I never have. And if you’ve been in the same situation, and I’m sure you have, then you experienced that exhilarating feeling, whether physical, emotional or spiritual or any combination thereof that resulted from your accomplishment.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

Why Are Fat Hands Always Excluded From Nail and Beauty Advertisements?

Whether you're conscious of it or not, every time you see an advertisement or commercial for a beauty product, and the camera pans to a celebrity's hands, it's almost always a hand model. It's the same story when A-listers are applying nail polish, showing off a new engagement ring collection, or test-driving a car. Whenever hands are needed in the advertising space, hand models are recruited to step in. Now think hard to all the hands you've seen: have any of them been plus-size? Not really.

Comments / 0

Community Policy