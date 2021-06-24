History with Phil: Old-time advertisements from a bygone era

We’ve all experienced the “I don’t feel like working out today” moment. As a walker and runner spanning a 50-year period, I’ve certainly endured times during which I found it easy to rationalize that anything would be better than donning my workout clothes and hitting the road. Sometimes my lack of motivation would be a one-time incident or, perhaps, it might extend a number of days. But more times than not, I was able to overcome my lack of motivation by telling my inner self that if I continued my journey and engaged my body into workout mode, I would not regret it. And I never have. And if you’ve been in the same situation, and I’m sure you have, then you experienced that exhilarating feeling, whether physical, emotional or spiritual or any combination thereof that resulted from your accomplishment.