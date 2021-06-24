Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson among the featured guests on Chris Tomlin’s new EP
Chris Tomlin is crossing over into the country genre once again this summer, releasing a new, five-track project called Chris Tomlin & Friends: Summer EP. Each of the songs features at least one of the contemporary Christian singer’s musical pals from the country world, with two tracks — “Thank You Lord,” featuring Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett, as well as “Sing,” with FGL and Russell Dickerson — already out in the world for fans to hear.southernillinoisnow.com
