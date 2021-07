In many ways, U.S. Sen. Tester and I have a lot in common. We both grew up on farms. I spent my childhood on both an educational farm and a family homestead. On the senator’s website, his biography emphasizes how important “hard work, responsibility, and accountability” are to him. As a farm girl myself, I don’t doubt it. Hard work is stacking hay bales under a blazing summer sun. Responsibility is knowing that if you shirk chores, animals will die. Accountability is showing up, even when it is 30 degrees below zero. Incidentally, these same values are the ones needed now to respond to the climate crisis.