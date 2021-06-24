Cancel
What Is Manifest, the QAnon-ish Conspiracy Show That Has Netflix Viewers Obsessed?

By Rebecca Onion
Slate
Cover picture for the articleManifest, the NBC supernatural mystery that was canceled earlier this month after three seasons, has not been picked up by Netflix, even though it’s been at the top of the service’s Top 10 for more than a week. There will be no fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons—supposedly already plotted out by Manifest’s creator, Jeff Rake—to explain why a plane flying from Jamaica to New York City vanished in 2013 and reappeared in 2018, with its unaged passengers gifted with mysterious new psychic powers they dub “callings.”

