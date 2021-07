Once again, Cape Ann's spring high school sports teams delivered in a big way.The last spring season on Cape Ann, the 2019 season, was collectively one of the most successful seasons in the area in recent memory. While the 2021 spring season, a season that saw every team get back on the field after missing the entirety of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, did not sport three teams in a state finals like it did in 2019, it was still a memorable and highly successful campaign, which has become the norm for Cape Ann teams.