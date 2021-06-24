Tomball Goat Yago adds camping, covered outdoor space
Tomball Goat Yago completed renovations to add outdoor restrooms and a covered pavilion in June to accommodate goat yoga in inclement weather. Tomball Goat Yago, located at 2531 S. Cherry St., Tomball, has also begun offering overnight camping through the Hipcamp platform. Yoga sessions with goats are open to guests age 12 and older each Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Goat farm adventures are available for children, and the business offers private events as well. 713-859-6750. www.tomballgoatyago.com.communityimpact.com