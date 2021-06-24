Cancel
Tomball Goat Yago adds camping, covered outdoor space

By Anna Lotz
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 17 days ago
Tomball Goat Yago completed renovations to add outdoor restrooms and a covered pavilion in June to accommodate goat yoga in inclement weather. Tomball Goat Yago, located at 2531 S. Cherry St., Tomball, has also begun offering overnight camping through the Hipcamp platform. Yoga sessions with goats are open to guests age 12 and older each Friday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Goat farm adventures are available for children, and the business offers private events as well. 713-859-6750. www.tomballgoatyago.com.

