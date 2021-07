Whether they’re adding them to combo meals or slathering them in sauce and salt, people crave and consume French fries in many ways. These crispy potato slices may be French in name, but they’re thought to be Belgian in origin. According to lore, French fries can be traced back to the Belgian city of Namur, where legend has it that the locals greatly consumed fried fish. After a cold winter in the 17th century froze the Meuse River and made fishing impossible, people turned to frying potatoes instead. (The fried potatoes got their current names from American soldiers in the French-speaking region during World War II.)