Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Hart Gives It His All as a Single Dad in Netflix's 'Fatherhood'

By Joshua Robinson
Thrillist
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedian gets serious in Netflix's heart-wrenching father-daughter drama. Having arrived right in time for Father’s Day, the Netflix original movie Fatherhood is the heartwarming movie that you would probably be expecting going into it. Based on Matthew Logelin’s best-selling book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, it follows Logelin’s (portrayed by Kevin Hart) journey as a single father after his wife unexpectedly passes away following the birth of their child Maddy (Melody Hurd). His family, friends, and in-laws don’t think that Matt will be able to be a great parent to Maddy, and quite frankly, he doesn’t really believe in himself either.

www.thrillist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsHollywood Life

Kevin Hart Admits Daughter Heaven, 16, Was ‘Tough’ On Him After He Cheated On His Wife Eniko

The comedian sat down with Will Smith for a special Father’s Day episode of ‘Red Table Talk.’. Kevin Hart has revealed how his teenage daughter reacted to him cheating on her stepmom, his wife Eniko Parrish. The 41-year-old comedian shared Heaven’s candid response during a special Father’s Day, June 20 episode of Red Table Talk, which was hosted by his buddy Will Smith.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

How Kevin Hart Told His Kids About Cheating on Wife Eniko Parrish

Transparency is key. Kevin Hart has spoken with his children about his 2017 cheating scandal. “You have to talk to your kids about it because it’s going to come out,” the actor, 41, told Romper in a Wednesday, March 16, interview. “And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

Kevin Hart on Cancel Culture: ‘Shut The F–k Up!’

It’s safe to say that Kevin Hart is not a supporter of cancel culture. The comedian did an interview with the Sunday Times and had this to say about the viral phenomenon: “Shut the f–k up!”. Hart thinks cancel culture is problematic because things that used to be “funny” or...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kevin Hart Details Difficult Talks He Had With His Daughter After Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart recently opened up about what it was like facing his teenage daughter, Heaven, after his cheating scandal in 2017. The comedian discussed his past conversations with his 16-year-old during a sit-down interview on Sunday with Will Smith, who took over as host for “Red Table Talk” for a Father’s Day special. The Facebook Watch series is typically hosted by Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the couple’s daughter, Willow Smith, and Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Netflix cancels Jamie Foxx's sitcom about embarrassing his daughter

Netflix, in its merciful benevolence, has finally granted the desperate, exclamation-point-capped pleas of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Which is to say that the streaming giant has pulled the plug on the single-season sitcom, which starred Genuine Movie Star and Certified Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx, returning to the TV comedy roots that helped jump-start his career. Per Deadline, the series was based on Foxx’s own relationship with his daughter, Corinne; both Foxxes produced on the series, which co-starred Kyla-Drew as the embarrassed daughter-proxy in question.
MoviesBattalion Texas AM

“Fatherhood” another classy performance from Kevin Hart

The king of comedy Kevin Hart brings out his sentimental side in the recent Netflix original release, “Fatherhood.” As a newly widowed father, Hart’s character Matthew Logelin goes through a series of milestones as a single dad by taking care of his daughter Maddy Logelin, played by Melody Hurd. Directed by Paul Weitz, “Fatherhood” was released on June 18 and is based on “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love," written by Matt Logelin.
RelationshipsAOL Corp

Kevin Hart recalls 'getting my daughter back' after publicly apologizing for affair

Few people were tougher on Kevin Hart after his 2017 cheating scandal than his daughter, Heaven, who is now 16. "It's very hard to bother me, but when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows 'I don't understand why,' and you've gotta have those conversations, well, now the head drops for the first time," Hart told guest host Will Smith on the Father's Day edition of Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. "And now you've realized that there's a different emotional chord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching. And my daughter touched on that chord, man, you know, when me and my wife went through what we went through, and the whole cheating display, I talked with Heaven. Goddamn. Goddamn, that was one like no other. Getting my daughter back. Getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake. … That was real."

Comments / 0

Community Policy