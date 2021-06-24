Kevin Hart Gives It His All as a Single Dad in Netflix's 'Fatherhood'
The comedian gets serious in Netflix's heart-wrenching father-daughter drama. Having arrived right in time for Father’s Day, the Netflix original movie Fatherhood is the heartwarming movie that you would probably be expecting going into it. Based on Matthew Logelin’s best-selling book, Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, it follows Logelin’s (portrayed by Kevin Hart) journey as a single father after his wife unexpectedly passes away following the birth of their child Maddy (Melody Hurd). His family, friends, and in-laws don’t think that Matt will be able to be a great parent to Maddy, and quite frankly, he doesn’t really believe in himself either.www.thrillist.com