'F9: The Fast Saga' Is the Perfect Combination of Heartwarming and Ridiculous

By Emma Stefansky
Thrillist
 18 days ago

The Fast Fam just keeps getting bigger. About halfway through F9: The Fast Saga—or maybe it was two thirds of the way through, or maybe closer to the beginning, I don't know, time tends to dilate over the course of these films—John Cena, playing villain Jakob Toretto (Dom's brother, oooooh), swings stonefaced over the rooftops of Glasgow on an impossibly long system of ziplines, like some heretofore undiscovered rare jungle beast in a nature documentary. The stakes are high, it's in the middle of one of the great big action scenes this franchise has steadily become known for, speeches about family and betrayal have just been made, and yet it is genuinely one of the funniest things I have ever seen. The reason F9 is such a delight to watch is because the movie itself understands fundamentally how ridiculous all of this is, and leans full throttle into it.

www.thrillist.com
